NIB braces for 18,000 unemployment claims

National Insurance Board
By Paige McCartney
Up to yesterday, the National Insurance Board (NIB) had received more than 1,000 applications for unemployment benefits from recently laid off hotel workers and is preparing to provide benefits for at least 18,000 people from the tourism sector that have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
NIB Director Dr. Nicola Virgil-Rolle reassured yesterday that the fund is able to sustain the level of drawdown expected with the high number of claims to be experienced in the coming weeks.
"The tourism sector, according to our numbers, is around 18,000 persons and so, we're looking at a good percentage of those being laid off. These include independent persons as well who may not have been as seriously impacted and so, they may still be employed. But, our model, we have best case scenarios and worst case scenarios and so, we're prepared for up to all of them to be laid off," she told Guardian Business yesterday.