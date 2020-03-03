Tuesday, March 3, 2020

NEW DAY: Govt. signs Heads of Agreement for sale of Grand Lucayan

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis (center, back row) poses with developer and officials at the signing ceremony in Grand Bahama.

By Natario McKenzie

 PM says investment will create 3,000 direct and indirect jobs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said Grand Bahama is “at the beginning of a new day” as he signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for the sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort and Casino.

The $250 million investment by Royal Caribbean and ITM theGroup will go “a long way” to revitalizing the hurricane-ravaged island’s economy.

Minnis said 3,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created through the investment.

“The Grand Lucayan properties have  played a vital role in the economic life of  Grand Bahama for many years,” he continued.  Read more >>
