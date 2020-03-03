NEW DAY: Govt. signs Heads of Agreement for sale of Grand Lucayan

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis (center, back row) poses with developer and officials at the signing ceremony in Grand Bahama.
PM says investment will create 3,000 direct and indirect jobs
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said Grand Bahama is “at the beginning of a new day” as he signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for the sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort and Casino.
The $250 million investment by Royal Caribbean and ITM theGroup will go “a long way” to revitalizing the hurricane-ravaged island’s economy.
Minnis said 3,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created through the investment.
"The Grand Lucayan properties have played a vital role in the economic life of Grand Bahama for many years," he continued.