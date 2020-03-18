Wednesday, March 18, 2020
New COVID-19 regulations would criminalize fake news
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is set to introduce sweeping anti-fake news regulations that would criminalize the sharing, posting or reposting of false information, reports or statement on any platform, including social media.
According to a final draft of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020, obtained by Eyewitness News, the publication, posting or re-posting on any media platform, including social media, of any purported news, report or statement that is known to be untrue, suspected to be untrue or “incites public fear, panic or ethnic hatred” shall be prohibited.
Under the proposed regulations, a person is liable, upon conviction, to a $10,000 fine and/or a term of imprisonment of 18 months in prison.
