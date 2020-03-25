Wednesday, March 25, 2020

New coronavirus research suggests vaccines developed to treat it could be long-lasting


By Darrell Etherington

A new study from Italian researchers suggests that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which is the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic currently causing a global health crisis, is relatively slow to mutate – meaning that any effective vaccine that is developed to prevent people from getting infected should be broadly effective across geographically separated populations, and over a relatively long period of time.  Read more >>
