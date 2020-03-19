Netanyahu: Israel may order lockdown over coronavirus if citizens don't follow guidelines

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
“Yesterday we gave clear instructions ... asking people to stay at home as much as they can and to go outside only when it’s vital, for food supplies and other such needs we specified,” he said in an interview with Israeli Channel 12 TV.
Netanyahu said Israel’s ultra-orthodox Jewish community and “parts of the minorities,” referencing Arab-Israelis, have not taken the message.
“If the message is not understood, then I will not hesitate to impose an order,” Netanyahu said, according to Reuters. Read more >>