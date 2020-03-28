NBA could consider clustering teams to play games in locations such as the Bahamas and Las Vegas, report says

The NBA is looking to the Chinese league for examples on returning to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic
The novel coronavirus pandemic has the rest of the sports world, including the NBA at a standstill. It's been just over two weeks since the league suspended play and the remainder of the 2019-20 season is in flux. Although there has been some uncertainty as to how soon will it be safe for games to resume, that has not stopped the league from preparing a roadmap to normalcy. The NBA is looking to the Chinese Basketball Association for examples on how to resume play in a safe and timely manner, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
The Chinese league has considered gathering every team and playing games in one or two cities with warm climate or effective quarantine strategies. This scenario would involve the temperatures of players being monitored multiple times each day. NBA players and executives might not be too far away from considering a similar strategy if things works out in China, according to Windhorst.