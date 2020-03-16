National Track and Field Championships Postponed

OFF TRACK: Athletes compete in the preliminaries of the National Track and Field Championships yesterday before the event was cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic. Photo: Shawn Hanna/Tribune Staff
IT was supposed to be the first day of competition for the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture's National Track and Field Championships yesterday at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.
But midway into the morning session of the championships as officials were completing the preliminaries of the 100 metres in all divisions, it was announced that the three-day championships have been postponed until further notice.
Timothy Munnings, the Director of Sports at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and Drumeco Archer, president of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations, made the announcement to the coaches of the 80-plus participating schools.
In an announcement from Philippa Arnett-Willie, the ministry apologised to the athletes, coaches, officials and spectators for the decision to postpone the championships.