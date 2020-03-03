Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Nassau Paradise Island: Beaches, Yes, But Also Amazing Culture

Nassau is home to not only great beaches, but amazing cultural events such as the annual Junkanoo festival.

With its fabulous, white-sand beaches and crystal-clear water, Nassau Paradise Island is known around the world as a great place for a relaxing, tropical getaway. But there’s a lot more to the island than palm trees, sugary sand and warm, blue-green water.

I was there a little over a year ago and discovered that Nassau Paradise Island has a rich history, with influences from Spain, Britain, West Africa and many more exotic locales. From dining out like a local to celebrating the amazingly colourful Junkanoo Festival, visitors can experience a huge variety of cultural offerings that not only provide insight into the island’s history, but also wonderful memories you’ll cherish forever.  Read more >>
