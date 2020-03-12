Thursday, March 12, 2020

NAGB Newsletter - March 11th, 2020

This edition of the newsletter delivers a diverse platform of programming at the NAGB. We've been busy preparing to deliver new exhibitions and events designed to educate, uplift and inspire people of every age. Follow us on social media or visit our website for up to date news about your favorite museum. 
NAGB Film Series Presents
Fire at Sea
The NAGB is pleased to present the film Fire at Sea, an Oscar-winning documentary by filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi. Shot on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, during the European migrant crisis, it sets the migrants' dangerous Mediterranean crossing against a background of the ordinary life of the islanders.

Lampedusa has hit world headlines in recent years as the first port of call for hundreds of thousands of African and Middle Eastern migrants hoping to make a new life in Europe. Rosi spent months living on the Mediterranean island, capturing its history, culture and the current everyday reality of its 6,000-strong local population as hundreds of migrants land on its shores on a weekly basis. The resulting documentary focuses on 12-year-old Samuele, a local boy who loves to hunt with his slingshot and spend time on land even though he hails from a culture steeped in the sea.

The screening is free and open to the public. Popcorn and drinks will be on sale. Come out and spend a quiet evening with us.
NAGB Teen Portfolio Workshop
As we move into spring, the NAGB is bringing you a FREE portfolio workshop this Saturday, March 14th, 2020! These workshops were designed for aspiring young artists with big hopes and dreams who are applying for entry into college/university art programmes in 2019/2020. We are pleased to share that Bahamian sculptor and painter Tessa Whitehead will be joining us to share her experiences and give students feedback on their work.
We want to do our best to support young artists and know how daunting college/university applications can be (we have all been there!) so please let us help you learn the ins and outs of creative arts applications. A little extra knowledge goes such a long way to making your application stand out in the ways that count.
For more details call the NAGB at 328-5800 during weekdays or email Katrina Cartwright at kcartwright@nagb.org.bs. 
ITE Exhibition Opening
Governor's Harbour, Eleuthera
The NAGB is happy to present “From Time: Water Has A Perfect Memory” to the Eleutheran community on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at the Worker’s House meeting room in Governor’s Harbour. This is the first stop for this exhibition, which will travel to at least three other Family Islands. This exhibition functions in some ways as a time capsule, using historical knowledge and visual interpretations to engage with the country’s past and present and envision a more hopeful future. Our curators will dissect national identity as it exists now and as it has evolved through time. “From Time” draws on works from the National Collection to prompt our thoughts on pressing issues of sustainability, environment, evolution and future-building. 
Join us at 6:00 p.m. for a night of community, artworks, quick bites, drinks and thrilling conversation. “From Time” will remain on display until April 18th, 2020.
NAGB's Mixed Media Summer Camp
Preregistration Opportunity
The NAGB is pleased to announce the return of the annual Mixed Media Art Summer Camp (MMASC). Kids ages 5 to 17 are welcome to participate and learn visual art techniques, explore different avenues of creativity and develop their knowledge of art. This year’s summer camp theme is “Spaceship: Planet Earth” branching into four weeks of sustainability-themed creation. The Spaceship Earth theory is one environmentalists and other scientists have long used to discuss our planet as a complex system, one that human beings must aggressively monitor, manage and sometimes reengineer – kind of like a spaceship.

NAGB & Transforming Spaces
The NAGB is pleased to once again join the Transforming Spaces bus tour. With several offerings, the holder of a TS2020 bus ticket may enter the NAGB at any time, prior to or during the TS weekend, to see the last few days of the “Refuge” exhibition, which closes on March 29th.  There will also be a public kick-off event at the NAGB, starting at 5:30 p.m. This event includes a walking tour through the sculpture garden and surrounding neighbourhood, revealing how the NAGB has transformed its own campus and the surrounding community with sculptures, public works and murals. The walk will end at Hillside House on Cumberland Street for the Transforming Spaces opening night party from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The offerings do not end there, however. As part of the bus tour, there will be a special exhibit in the NAGB’s Project Space (PS) Room. Originally conceived as a response to the “Refuge” open call for works, Edrin Symonette’s "Balance" (2020) will offer a space for opening up our conceptions of what (and who) citizenship can look like in The Bahamas.
Lynn Parotti - "Inherit the Earth"
Save the Date
The NAGB is pleased to announce Lynn Parotti's upcoming exhibition, "Inherit the Earth". This insightful exhibition proposes to delineate some of the time-sensitive reactions which we are experiencing today whilst highlighting the urgency of the matter through the frozen stills of these moments on oil-painted canvases. If memory were the vehicle for these episodes, then they would certainly be recent or maybe even current.

"Inherit the Earth" opens April 16th, 2020 at The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas.
From The Collection
"Max and Amos: Enchantment and Magical Realism in Service to Freedom"
By Patricia Glinton-Meicholas
"The Dragon" (1991), Amos Ferguson, house paint on board, 36 x 30 inches. Part of the National Collection.

Reviews of the permanent collection of the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB) should always demand an examination of the works and aesthetics of two of the country’s outstanding and prolific indigenous artists, Amos Ferguson (1920-2009) and Maxwell Taylor, better known as “Max”. Ferguson has a particular call on prominence in this regard because it was the Bahamas Government’s purchase of twenty-five of his paintings in 1991 that launched the National Collection.
Your Membership Matters
