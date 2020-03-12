NAGB Newsletter - March 11th, 2020

|
|
The NAGB is pleased to present the film Fire at Sea,
an Oscar-winning documentary by filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi. Shot on the
Sicilian island of Lampedusa, during the European migrant crisis, it
sets the migrants' dangerous Mediterranean crossing against a background
of the ordinary life of the islanders.
Lampedusa has hit world headlines in recent years as the first port of
call for hundreds of thousands of African and Middle Eastern migrants
hoping to make a new life in Europe. Rosi spent months living on the
Mediterranean island, capturing its history, culture and the current
everyday reality of its 6,000-strong local population as hundreds of
migrants land on its shores on a weekly basis. The resulting documentary
focuses on 12-year-old Samuele, a local boy who loves to hunt with his
slingshot and spend time on land even though he hails from a culture
steeped in the sea.
The screening is free and open to the public. Popcorn and drinks will be on sale. Come out and spend a quiet evening with us.