Munroe: Doctors remain up to the task, despite Family Island challenges

Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA) President Dr. Locksley Munroe
By Royston Jones Jr.
PM plans to conference call FI administrators for update on preparedness.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA) President Dr Locksley Munroe yesterday said that despite challenged conditions in the Family Islands, namely Grand Bahama and Abaco, doctors and physicians remain up to the task of providing care to COVID-19 patients.
“Freeport certainly has challenges presently because that was where I think the fifth case came from, so obviously they know they have it in the community,” Munroe said.
“They have not reported anything from Abaco, but Abaco is at great risk — no different from anyone else.
“But they have challenges in Freeport with those tents, and all that kind of thing, and obviously with personal protective equipment (PPE) there are challenges.
“But that is not unique to us either. Read more >>