Sunday, March 15, 2020
Multiple cruise ships are left stranded as coronavirus cases increase
(CNN) — Several cruise ships are stranded at sea, some with confirmed coronavirus cases on board, as the pandemic expands around the globe.
Some ships have been denied port, leaving them to anchor off the coast of a country. Other cruises have docked with quarantined passengers aboard.
Three cruise ships have confirmed cases of coronavirus on board: the MS Braemar, Silver Shadow and Silver Explorer.
