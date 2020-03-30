More Than One Million Library Books Are Now Available Online for Everyone

Photo: FabrikaCr / Getty Images
The Internet Archive, a nonprofit digital library, has just made 1.4 million digitized library books available—for free and with no wait list—to everyone in the world. Now you can finally take the time to read Anna Karenina, Middlemarch, or whatever other doorstopper you were supposed to read in that 19th-century lit class freshman year but, you know, didn't.
The organization launched the aptly named National Emergency Library on Tuesday, March 24th, in response to school and library closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Read more >>