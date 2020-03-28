More than 700 COVID-19 cases in the region

Beach Closed sign place outside of Yamacraw Beach
➧Bahamas reportedly tracking some 600 contacts
➧Countries urged to move to state of readiness and rapid response
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – There have been some 760 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in up to 29 countries in the Caribbean region, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) latest situation report.
This comes as The Bahamas reports that it is tracking some 600 contacts.
Officials today confirmed the 10th case of the virus in the country – a 59-year-old woman with a travel history to the United States and no links to the previous cases. Read more >>