More than 300 Fusion employees to take unpaid leave during COVID-19 shutdown

Fushion Superplex
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A nationwide partial shutdown over the next 11 days will mean that popular entertainment venues like Fusion Superplex will have to close their doors.
Chief Operating Officer Carlos Foulkes told Eyewitness News that close to 400 workers will be asked to take unpaid leave.
Foulkes said COVID-19 fears and the need for social distancing would directly impact the entertainment venues business.
“Our business itself is a public assembly business,” he said.
“The closing of our business cannot be done partially it is either open or not. We will take instruction from the government. We look to them for guidance on the next step.
“If that results in a closure order we will obliviously be forced to follow the government’s instructions. In theory I do not oppose it. I understand what we are facing and if the authorities believe this is the best course of action that will result in us putting the staff on unpaid leave”. Read more >>