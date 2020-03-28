Saturday, March 28, 2020
MFA advice to Bahamian Nationals abroad and Foreign Nationals in country after Bahamas border closure
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released several announcements following the government’s decision to close the borders of The Bahamas, to all incoming passengers, effective March 27th, 2020, in reference to nationals of The Bahamas seeking to return to the country and to foreign nationals in The Bahamas seeking to return to their countries.
