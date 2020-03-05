Thursday, March 5, 2020
“Media in the Digital Age” – Bahamas Press Club Stages Awards Ceremony
By Deandrea S Hamilton
NASSAU, The Bahamas – March 4, 2020 — The Bahamas Press Club held its Fifth Annual Media Awards Ceremony themed: “Media in The Digital Age”, in Black Tie fashion at the British Colonial Hilton on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
The awards ceremony was held under the Patronage of Their Excellencies The Most Honourable Cornelius A. Smith, ON, Governor-General of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and Mrs. Clara Smith.
The evening attracted many who laid the foundation for a thriving media profession in the country. There was entertainment by Solo, lots of gifts and prizes. Read more >>