Thursday, March 26, 2020
McDonald's and other brands are making 'social distancing' logos
By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
New York (CNN Business)It's not just people that are social distancing. Brands are doing it too.
McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Audi and Volkswagen are just a few of the corporate conglomerates that are interpreting "social distancing" with logo redesigns.
The term has become popular recently because of the spread of the novel coronavirus. Social distancing means standing 6 feet apart from others in an effort to lower the risk of contracting the illness.
The messages and logos created to promote social distancing have pros and cons, according to two experts in the design field. Read more >>