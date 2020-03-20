Massive Bangladesh coronavirus prayer gathering sparks outcry

Thousands of Muslims in Bangladesh attend a prayer session amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus (AFP Photo/)
A massive coronavirus prayer session with tens of thousands of devotees sparked an outcry in Bangladesh Wednesday as the South Asian nation reported its first death from the global pandemic.
Local police chief Tota Miah said some 10,000 Muslims gathered in an open field in Raipur town in southern Bangladesh to pray "healing verses" from the Koran to rid the country of the deadly virus.
"They held the Khatme Shifa prayers after dawn to free the country from the coronavirus," Miah told AFP.
Organisers claimed the number of worshippers was 25,000.