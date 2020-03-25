'Many Will Die If We Don't Take This Seriously'

The team at Doctors Hospital get their message across.
Tribune Staff Reporter
HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands warned yesterday if the country does not take the COVID-19 threat seriously, “many of us will die,” adding health officials are not certain when the fast-spreading pandemic will end.
“Make no bones about it — this is war,” he said while appearing as a guest on the talk show ‘Darold Miller Live’.
“. . .So, if you allow this thing to get out of hand and say ‘oh don’t worry about it, everything cool, we gon’ be okay,’ you could provoke a crisis.
“…This could be 14 days, this could be 21 days, this could be 42 days, this could be 60 days, we do not know. What we do know is that if we don’t take this seriously, many of us will die,” Dr Sands responded when asked when the pandemic will end.
"…(But) we want to learn from the lesson of the people who've been through this before and pay attention to the lessons learned and avoid the mistakes that they've made and so we've been studying what they did."