Ludacris Donates $200,000 To The Bahamas To Help Fight Coronavirus

Ludacris- rapper and actor
Ludacris gives back in a major way to the islands.
(AllHipHop News) Ludacris and the Ludacris Foundation have partnered with the Head Foundation to give back to the Bahamas.
According to a press release, Luda and his organization has donated $200,000 worth of medical equipment and various supplies such as 100,000 masks to the nation.
The major donation is to assist the Bahamas medical team during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bahamas was severely hit by Hurricane Dorian last September. Read more >>