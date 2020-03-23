Monday, March 23, 2020

Ludacris Donates $200,000 To The Bahamas To Help Fight Coronavirus

Ludacris-  rapper and actor

Ludacris gives back in a major way to the islands.

(AllHipHop News) Ludacris and the Ludacris Foundation have partnered with the Head Foundation to give back to the Bahamas.

According to a press release, Luda and his organization has donated $200,000 worth of medical equipment and various supplies such as 100,000 masks to the nation.

The major donation is to assist the Bahamas medical team during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bahamas was severely hit by Hurricane Dorian last September.  Read more >>
