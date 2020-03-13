LPIA traffic up amidst COVID-19 threat

Lynden Pindling International Airport
Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) has seen a 7.5 percent increase in passenger departures for the first two months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019.
The airport is expecting equally high transit numbers during the month of March, which is one of the three busiest months of the year for LPIA, along with July and August.
“March is one of the busiest months for travel at LPIA. We had 205,612 domestic, international and U.S. passengers depart from LPIA in March 2019. For the first two months of 2020 we had 352,083 passengers depart from LPIA, representing a 7.5 percent increase in passengers over 2019,” the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) told Guardian Business in an email communication.
The busy period is due primarily to spring break travel, but also coincides this year with the threat of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) to Bahamian borders. Read more >>