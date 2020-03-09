Lies, Spies and Double Agents: On the Trail of Peter Nygard in the Bahamas

Catherine Porter and Kim Barker en route to Peter Nygard’s estate at the tip of New Providence, an island in the Bahamas.Credit...Victor Tadashi Suarez for The New York Times
By Kim Barker
At times, it seemed as if we were characters in a thriller.
Our reporting began in early 2019 with a tip about a rich Canadian playboy accused of sexually abusing poor teenage girls in the Bahamas. By the time we finally went to press last month, the story had morphed into an epic fight between ultrarich neighbors in a hall of mirrors.
Filled with lies, spies and double agents, it was the most challenging assignment of my career. Read more >>