Jordan authorises use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

As leading doctors warn of widespread infection in Jordan, hospitals can now use malaria drug for serious conditions.
An ambulance is seen on an empty street in Amman after the start of a nationwide curfew [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
Jordan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised physicians to use hydroxychloroquine along with an antiviral medicine as a treatment for COVID-19 in patients in an advanced stage of the disease.
A recent French study has shown hydroxychloroquine, a malaria treatment that has been in use around the world for decades, may be beneficial if taken with an antibiotic mechanism for fighting a coronavirus infection. Read more >>