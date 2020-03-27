Friday, March 27, 2020
Jimmy’s claims permission to deliver liquor revoked by government
Jimmy’s Wines and Spirits received 10 times the amount of orders it normally receives in a day yesterday, after the company said it received permission from the government Wednesday to deliver its goods.
But that permission was abruptly stripped from the company yesterday after complaints rolled in, Jimmy’s Executive Sales and Marketing Manager Wellington Seymour told Guardian Business.
Attorney General Carl Bethel told this paper there was no approval for liquor sales made by the competent authority, which is responsible for amending the rules of the emergency orders now in place.
Seymour said that on March 25, Jimmy’s was given permission in a letter from “government”. Another letter from “the same” government office then arrived at the company’s headquarters yesterday afternoon revoking Wednesday’s permission.
“I’m looking at the letter now from…let’s say from the government, dated March 25, giving us permission to proceed with one aspect of our business, and that is making deliveries from door-to-door to clients,” Seymour said.
“So we embarked on that after we got the authorization. We mobilized, put a team together, organized a list that would be user-friendly, put it on social media, came to our airport industrial park location and the response was overwhelming and extremely tremendous.
"In the middle of making and taking orders and making deliveries this afternoon, we got a letter from the same place revoking the permission that they gave us yesterday.