Japan’s coronavirus strategy ‘barely holding up’ after surge of new cases

Japan’s strategy of carefully tracking COVID-19 cases to help contain the outbreak is showing signs of faltering.
The country has seen a surge of untraceable infections in recent days, an early indication that the virus is past the point of controlling without extreme measures.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has yet to declare a state of emergency, but acknowledged Friday that once the infection rate reaches a certain point, "our strategy of slowing down the peak of the infections will instantly fall apart … under the current situation, we are just barely holding up. But I understand we are standing on the edge."