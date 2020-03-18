Jackie O’s pool palace in the Bahamas asking $5.5M

Jackie Kennedy Onassis (above) used to winter at Minor Cay in the Bahamas, now asking $5.5 million. The Estate of Jacques Lowe/Getty Images & Brett Davis Photography.
In the 1970s, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and her sister Caroline Lee Radziwill spent winter weekends in the Bahamas, at the home of ketchup mogul Jack Heinz. Society photographer Slim Aarons, famed for his slick summer shots, photographed Radziwill’s children at play there, too. Now the three-story home, known as Minor Cay, is on the market for $5.5 million (with Christie’s International Real Estate). Read more >>