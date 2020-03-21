Saturday, March 21, 2020
Italy calls in military to enforce coronavirus lockdown as 627 people die in 24 hours
By Valentina Di Donato, Nicola Ruotolo and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN
Rome (CNN)Soldiers were being drafted in to help enforce the lockdown in Italy on Friday as officials announced 627 new deaths, the largest single-day toll anywhere in the world since the coronavirus outbreak began.
Desperate scenes have unfolded in the north of the country, particularly the hard-hit Lombardy region where infections first exploded last month, as hospitals struggle to treat thousands of cases.
And Chinese medical experts helping Italy deal with the crisis have said the restrictions imposed in Lombardy are "not strict enough."
The government has now agreed that the military can be used to help enforce the lockdown, the president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, told a news conference on Friday. Read more >>
