Inmates revolt after Italian prisons restrict visitors due to coronavirus concerns

By Christina Carrega
As the COVID-19 death toll rises throughout Italy, more than a dozen inmates have escaped from prisons during riots that were sparked after officials restricted or limited visitors.
Twelve inmates at a medium-security prison in the southern city of Foggia died of drug overdoses after they broke into the prison infirmary during the riots, which began Sunday.
Eleven other inmates who escaped during the riots remain on the lam.
The riots were touched off after Italian corrections officials announced they were suspending or limiting family visits to more than two dozen prisons for the next two weeks, due to coronavirus concerns. Read more >>
