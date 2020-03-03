Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Industry Workshop Aim Is To Meet The Standard
The Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality (BBSQ) teamed with its Caribbean counterpart to host a Freeport workshop on the development of quality regulation for various local industries.
The workshop, held on February 19 in partnership with the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards & Quality (CROSQ), included attendees from Pharmachem Technologies, GSPA-BDS, Freeport Container Port, Freeport Harbour Company, Freeport Oil, FOCOL Holdings, the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), Petro Express, and the Grand Bahama Utility Company (GBUC).
The event featured an on-site visit to two calibration laboratories that were built under the BBSQ’s purview in an attempt to provide consistent, and sustainable, measurements and calibrations to the service industry. The two laboratories were built within a 40-foot shipping container and are a step towards creating a framework for the further technical expertise and support the BBSQ needs to elevate the laboratories to full operational status. Read more >>