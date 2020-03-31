Tuesday, March 31, 2020
India is enforcing the harshest and most extensive Covid-19 lockdown in the world
By Shoaib Daniyal
Horrific, heartbreaking images have emerged over the past few days of lakhs of migrant workers trudging towards to their villages, sometimes braving a journey of hundreds of kilometres. The movement was precipitated by prime minister Narendra Modi’s sudden decision to effect a nationwide lockdown, starting with a “people’s curfew” exactly a week ago on March 22.
The restrictions were aimed at slowing down the transmission of the coronavirus. While the “people’s curfew” was underway, the Modi government took a decision to shut down the Indian Railways. The same day, inter-state bus services were also stopped.
Migrant workers who lost their jobs in the cities and had no money to buy food decided that they had no option but to get home—even if they had to walk there. This has resulted in chaos, starvation, and deaths. One commentator described it as the "biggest human migration on foot after Partition."