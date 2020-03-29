Immigration detainees in PA start hunger strike demanding release amid coronavirus pandemic

© John Moore/Getty Images
More than 150 detained immigrants in a Pennsylvania detention center have started a hunger strike to demand their release amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Movement of Immigration Leaders in Pennsylvania.
The York County Detention Center holds immigration detainees who are seeking asylum or had legal status in the U.S. before facing criminal charges.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and York County did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.
Since the start of the pandemic, advocacy groups and public health officials have called for the release of immigration detainees and other prisoners to avoid the spread of the disease. Read more >>