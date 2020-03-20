Friday, March 20, 2020
If I become infected with the coronavirus, what are my odds of survival?
By David Pierson, LA Times
Left unchecked, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could infect billions of people. By one estimate, up to 70% of the world's population may contract the disease.
That means there's an excellent chance that, sooner or later, you will be one of them.
The World Health Organization said 14% of people known to have COVID-19 develop symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization and oxygen support. But calculating the odds of survival in the early stages of the pandemic is imprecise.
The disease's fatality rate, which compares the number of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the number of people who have died from it, has fluctuated between 0.9% and 3.4% depending on the latest available data. None of them are truly accurate, however, since health officials have no idea how many people have been infected but weren't sick enough to warrant medical attention and be counted. Read more >>