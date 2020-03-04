Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Humane Society Pub Quiz - Saturday 7th March
It's been 6 months since Hurricane Dorian, and its only still the beginning of the rebuilding process for some.
Join the Humane Society for their very first fundraiser at Garden of the Groves for a fun evening of trivia, plus food and drinks.
Help raise money that will go towards their new shelter for all new and old dogs and cats.
Read more on the flyer below and please share, thanks! #GBHS #GrandBahama #Restore #Rebuild #GrandBahamaStrong #Fundraiser #GardenofTheGroves