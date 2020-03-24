Tuesday, March 24, 2020
How To Make A Face Mask That Is Effective Against Coronavirus
Here are DIY tutorials for homemade masks that protect against COVID-19, whether you're wearing a mask yourself or donating to hospitals.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, face masks are in huge demand right now. Millions of masks are needed, and you can help.
When asked to address a nationwide shortage of face masks on Saturday, the White House wasn’t able to say when more health care workers across the country would be provided with more protective masks.
Designer Christian Siriano of “Project Runway” fame has offered to pitch in by lending his resources to produce masks, and crafters are contributing with helpful tutorials and patterns that are useful for both hospital donations and personal use.
If you’ve got a sewing machine, this is one way you may be able to help out. Read more >>
Posted by Derek Catalano at 6:02 AM
Labels: Coronavirus, DIY, Face Masks, News, Things