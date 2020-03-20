Friday, March 20, 2020
How smoking, vaping and drug use might increase risks from Covid-19
By Gina Yu, CNN
(CNN)Earlier this month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its Covid-19 recommendations to specifically target older adults and people with serious underlying medical conditions. They labeled this group as "higher risk."
However, another group of people could be particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 and hasn't received as much attention: people who smoke, vape or have substance use disorders. Read more >>
