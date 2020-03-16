Monday, March 16, 2020
How Coronavirus Is Affecting American Airlines in the Caribbean
By Caribbean Journal Staff
American Airlines has announced a series of changes to its schedule in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Crucially, though, the carrier said it would “continue” its short-haul flights to the Caribbean, with the suspension of just a few regional routes.
For a nearly two-month period from March 16 through May 6, the carrier is planning a major reduction in long-haul flights to the tune of a 75 percent decrease in capacity compared to the previous year. Read more >>