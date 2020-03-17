Hotel union to meet with Atlantis over COVID-19 fallout

Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) president Darrin Woods.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) Darrin Woods yesterday said the union plans to sit with Atlantis management on how to ‘soften the blow’ for its staff amid the fallout from COVID-19 pandemic.
The iconic property has asked its employees to voluntarily take vacation or two weeks of unpaid leave as the situation evolves.
“All that is happening now had already been discussed,” Woods said.
"All that is happening now had already been discussed," Woods said.

"The plans are now being executed and we are moving to the next phase. Our industrial agreement speaks to this, if there is curtailment or an act of God management is able to do this and they are taking advantage of what is set out in the industrial agreement.