Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Hospitals are warning they aren't prepared for coronavirus
With hospitals warning they're not prepared for the impending coronavirus crisis, the Department of Defense is donating 5 million surgical masks, and 2,000 ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic. The military is also using its labs to process civilian test kits. And Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence called on the construction industry to donate face masks.
Overwhelmed, short-staffed, ill-equipped as the outbreak continues, health care workers on the front lines say they do not have enough medical supplies to protect themselves and patients.