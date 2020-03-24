Homeless, vulnerable have mixed feelings on Coronavirus pandemic

Henry Sweeting, 47, has been homeless for over a decade and said he often sleeps in an abandoned car or building.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Some of the homeless and panhandlers, who are among the most vulnerable of dwellers in The Bahamas, expressed mixed feelings yesterday about their risk of exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Henry Sweeting, 47, a former janitor, said after he lost his job and his wife, he fell on hard times.
He turned to drugs and found himself on the streets, where he has remained for over a decade.
He said he does not believe the Coronavirus is real, but a government conspiracy.
"I am going through substance abuse; drowning stress," he said, leaning against an empty trailer as he spoke.