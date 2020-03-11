Here’s What You Actually Need To Buy To Prepare For Coronavirus

Over the counter medications display in a store. Getty Images
Toilet paper and water bottles are flying off shelves as worried shoppers panic-buy supplies, preparing for a potential quarantine, working from home for an extended period or staying with children in the event schools close down—but Dr. Rodney Rohde, the chair of Texas State University’s Clinical Laboratory Science program, told Forbes people shouldn’t hoard more supplies than necessary because it deprives health workers and at-risk populations of necessities. Read more >>