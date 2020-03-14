Here’s How Coronavirus Spreads, According to Epidemiologists

Getty; Designed by Morgan Johnson
With so much discussion about the new coronavirus, a few questions are especially top of mind right now. How does the new coronavirus spread? Why is it spreading so quickly? And how, if possible, can you reduce your risk of infection—or transmission?
Now that so much of the public health focus is on “flattening the curve,” or avoiding a surge of cases that makes the illness harder to manage, it’s more important than ever to understand how the new coronavirus spreads. The thing is, the situation is constantly changing and experts are learning more and more every day. As of now, here’s what we know about the new coronavirus transmission. Read more >>