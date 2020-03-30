Harbour Island 'Like Movie Set That's Gone Dark'

Harbour Island - PhotoⒸDerek Catalano
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
A Harbour Island property manager has described the tourism hot-spot as akin "a movie set gone dark" amid the COVID-19 lockdown, adding: "We've not seen this in almost 70 years."
James Malcolm, a former Ministry of Tourism executive who now runs a vacation rental/property management business, told Tribune Business it was a "surreal" experience to see the normally-bustling destination at a near-standstill during what is normally the peak month in its winter tourism season.
"The island started to empty out as things got serious," Mr Malcolm explained of how the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip on Harbour Island. "It seems there's a very small percentage of visitors that hunkered down, and got deals to stay in houses which they thought would be for a couple of weeks, but it now looks like it might be months. Read more >>