Haitian Community Leaders Back Government Action On Covid-19

Pastor Edward St Fleur, of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, speaking on Friday. Photo: Shawn Hanna/Tribune Staff
tsmithcartwright@tribunemedia.net
LEADERS of the local Haitian community announced on Friday that they support the Government in its fight to control the COVID-19 virus, and urged Haitians in The Bahamas to present themselves to healthcare facilities if sick, regardless of their immigration status.
The Bahamas has now recorded its fourth case of the coronavirus and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has ordered a 9pm to 5am curfew.
Pastor Edward St Fleur, of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, is on the team communicating to the Haitian community what is expected of them during the curfew and how to prevent the spread of the virus.
“I would like to underscore that the meeting we had with Minister Dr Duane Sands, the Haitian community should have no fear as it relates to their immigration status,” said Pastor St Fleur. Read more >>