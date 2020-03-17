Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Grocery rules for your coronavirus lockdown: Buy beans, freeze milk, don't hoard, and more
By Lisa Drayer, CNN
(CNN)Whether you're housebound for the next couple of weeks from a COVID-19 quarantine, or simply trying to survive a school or work shutdown, you'll likely be limiting or avoiding trips to the grocery store.
So you may be wondering: What are the best foods to buy when you know you're going to be stuck at home -- and is it even possible to consume a nutritious diet? Read more >>