Grand Bahama Utility Company Outlines Its COVID-19 Plan

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, March 17, 2020 – The Grand Bahama Utility Company Limited (GBUC) has developed a COVID-19 Contingency Plan and is executing preventive safety measures at local water depot distribution sites island-wide.
"Over the last few weeks, the GBUC team has been working hard to develop preventative plans by way of response to the threat of a COVID-19 outbreak in Grand Bahama," said Philcher Grant, Director of Group Corporate Affairs & Government Relations. "We want to share our initial plans with residents and give details about what the GBUC is doing. And, we will share the remainder of our plans over the coming days and weeks."