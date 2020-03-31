Govt. to spend $1.7 million on food security plan

Agriculture and Marine resources minister Michael Pintard
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard today unveiled the government’s agriculture and marine resources emergency food production plan as part of its effort to strengthen food and nutrition security in the country amid the COVID-19 crisis.
According to Pintard, the government will undertake several initiatives to help local producers.
Some of the initiatives the government is looking to roll-out include provision of farm inputs; land clearing initiative; reestablishing the backyard gardening initiative; and making hydroponic systems and shade/greenhouses available to a range of producers including young farmers and backyard gardeners.
Pintard also told Parliament that The Bahamas can become self sufficient in egg production. Read more >>