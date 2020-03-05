Thursday, March 5, 2020

Govt should provide women with whistles to help ‘deter crime’, says Davis

Philip Brave Davis
By Rayne Morgan

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis proposed yesterday that the government provide women and children with whistles as part of a plan to help deter crime.

“As a government, it is our duty to protect our citizens,” Davis said.

As he said that “casting blame is not the solution but rather a vehicle for the problem”, he added: “You’ll need to heighten neighborhood patrols; provide women and children with complimentary whistles; provide an online predators list that is updated regularly and let’s install the active neighborhood cameras that you have promised.

“We believe that these suggestions will go a long way in assisting and bringing some relief to the scourge that has suddenly had an uptick in our society.”  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , ,