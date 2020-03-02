Government Progress Report to highlight accomplishments in education, environment and Over-the-Hill

The Government of The Bahamas will release its first Progress Report on Monday 2 March 2020. The report will outline some of the Government’s major accomplishments since coming to office in May 2017.
Entitled “Investing in People & Communities,” the first report focuses on Bahamians and the communities in which they live, supported by the Government’s commitments to equip tomorrow’s Bahamians with tools for self-determination. Future reports will focus on other aspects.
The Progress Report shares information regarding successful initiatives in education and technology, health, conservation and land reform, steps taken to lessen our national carbon footprint and remediation and repairs to the Clifton Pier Power Station.
Among the accomplishments highlighted is the increase in access to free tertiary education at the University of The Bahamas (UB) and the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) for qualified students.