This Bahamian Gyal - Got Cabin Fever Yet?

By This Bahamian Gal
Avoid Cabin Fever During Self-Quarantine
Hey everyone!
I know, I know. The world is on edge due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s driving people mad, and indoors.
If you’re one of the millions of people who have the displeasure of being locked away during this pandemic, you’re probably starting to experience a bout of cabin fever. Cabin fever occurs when a person or group is stuck in confined quarters or isolation for an extended period of time.
I’ve been going a bit stir crazy myself. But, I realize that there are things you can do to maintain your sanity during this difficult time that do not include checking your Facebook feed every five minutes for coronavirus updates.
Firstly, if you’re stuck at home, do a little cleaning. I’m sure there are things around the house that you have been neglecting to take care of because you didn’t have the time. Well, now you can. And you can do it in your own time.
This is also time to catch up on those Netflix series that you have been missing out on. You and are your family can spend some quality time bonding over a funny series. I suggest Chewing Gum, a British series about Tracey Gordon, a religious, Beyoncé-obsessed woman in her early 20s who navigates the crazy world. The side characters will leave you in stitches. You’ll thank me later.
Make time to go outdoors. Nature has healing powers. Just smelling the trees or flowers can really rejuvenate your mind. You can also wash your car while outside. As an island gyal, I need the ocean to be rejuvenated. But, ever since I relocated to Washington, DC, I don’t have that luxury anymore. Instead, I go to a harbour just to look at the water. You’d be surprised what the water can do.
This is also a great time to play games with family members, if they live with you. Monopoly, checkers and Uno are all fun games. If you don’t have any of those, play Charades, a guessing game.
If you’re a woman who has not been able to get to the salon, why not give yourself a manicure or pedicure. You can create your own mani/pedi party at home where everyone walks away with a fresh paint job.
Last but not least, catch up on past posts on This Bahamian Gyal. I have articles that deal with relationships, career advice, the latest reality shows and even inspirational posts to lift your spirits. It’s my favourite place on the web.
We’re all going to be hunkered down for a while. So, it’s important that we make the most of this situation. It doesn’t have to be all bad.
Stay safe and happy quarantining!
XOXO,
This Bahamian Gyal