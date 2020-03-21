Saturday, March 21, 2020

Google launches educational coronavirus website

Keilar presses Fauci on Trump's Google claim

By Brian Fung, CNN

 (CNN)Google launched an educational coronavirus website on Saturday that contains safety tips and authoritative information about the pandemic.

The move comes a week after President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence announced that Google was building a nationwide testing website, where Americans could answer a questionnaire and be directed to their nearest testing locations. But Google never affirmed the administration's claims, and the website that launched Saturday does not include a testing screener.

The website, google.com/covid19, is "focused on education, prevention and local resources. People can find state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends related to COVID-19, and further resources for individuals, educators and businesses," Google said in a blog post.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , ,